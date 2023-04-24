Catholic World News

Vaccine mandates, Kreeft lectures led Dutch commentator to Catholicism

April 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Eva Vlaardingerbroek, a prominent young Dutch political commentator, has entered the Catholic Church, saying that her arguments against vaccine mandates, along with videos of speeches by the noted author Peter Kreeft, led her to the Church.



“I started noticing that when I argued against vaccine mandates, for example, a solely utilitarian argument didn’t suffice to me,” Vlaardingerbroek said. As she dug further into moral and philosophical reasoning, she encountered Kreeft’s presentation, Seven Reasons Why Everyone Should Become a Catholic. “I watched it, and I simply couldn’t argue with what he said,” she recalls.



Vlaardingerbroek, who had been raised as a Protestant, has been an influential critic of secularist thinkers. She remarks:





And the solutions they offer — vaccine passports, transhumanism, “saving the planet” — always feed off of people’s fear of death. Which, sadly, if you believe this life on earth is all there is, is not a strange thing to be afraid of.

