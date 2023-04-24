Catholic World News

Former Pope’s secretary must leave Rome, Pope says

April 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has told Archbishop Georg Gänswein, who was private secretary to the late Pope Benedict XVI, that he should leave Rome soon.



Joaquin Morales Sola, an Argentine journalist who interviewed the Pope last week, reported that: “Francis apartment in a couple of months. Mr. Morales Solá reported that “Francis reminded Gänswein that all the private secretaries of the popes had returned to their dioceses when the pope died.”



On paper Archbishop Gänswein retains his title as prefect of the Pontifical Household. However in 2020, after a brief uproar over a book in which the Pope-emeritus and Cardinal Robert Sarah defended clerical celibacy, Pope Francis instructed Gänswein to devote all his energy to the care of the retired Pope—effectively dismissing him from the Pontifical Household.

