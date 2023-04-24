Catholic World News

‘Care for the Earth is a moral obligation’: papal Earth Day tweet

April 24, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “The Book of Genesis tells us that the Lord entrusted human beings with the responsibility of being stewards of creation (Gen 2:15),” Pope Francis tweeted on April 22. “Care for the Earth, then, is a moral obligation for all men and women as children of God.”



The Pope returned to the theme of Earth Day on April 23, at the conclusion of his Regina Caeli address.



“Yesterday was Earth Day,” the Pontiff said. “I hope that commitment to care for creation may always be united with effective solidarity with the poorest.”

