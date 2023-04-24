Catholic World News

5 Paris Commune martyrs beatified

April 24, 2023

Five priests who were martyred during the Paris Commune were beatified on April 22 at Saint-Sulpice in Paris.

Fathers Henri Planchat, Ladislas Radigue, Polycarpe Tuffier, Marcellin Rouchouze and Frézal Tardieu were all slain on May 26, 1871, the Archdiocese of Paris stated on its beatification page. Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, prefect of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints, presided at the beatification Mass (video).

At the conclusion of his April 23 Regina Caeli address, Pope Francis paid tribute to the martyrs:

Yesterday, in Paris, Henri Planchat, priest of the Congregation of Saint Vincent de Paul, Ladislas Radigue and three companion priests of the Congregation of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary were beatified. Pastors inspired by apostolic zeal, they were united in their witness to the faith to the point of martyrdom, which they suffered in Paris in 1871, during the so-called Paris “Commune”. A round of applause for the new Blesseds!

