Coptic prelate to offer liturgical celebration at St. John Lateran

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced that Pope Tawadros II, the head of the Coptic Orthodox Church, will celebrate the Divine LIturgy at the Roman basilica of St. John Lateran in May.



The announcement comes as officials at St. John Lateran admit that they should not have allowed an Anglican liturgical celebration to take place at the basilica, which is the cathedral of the Rome diocese.



In the case of Pope Tawadros, however, the Dicastery for Christian Unity said that the liturgy had been scheduled “following appropriate consultation.” The Catholic Church recognizes the validity of the sacraments celebrated by the Coptic Orthodox Church.



Pope Tawadros will meet with Pope Francis during his visit to Rome, which will take place May 9-14. On the last day of that visit he will celebrate the liturgy in St. John Lateran, but not on the basilica’s main altar.

