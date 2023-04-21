Catholic World News

Catholic charity leaders urge ‘climate emergency’ status for Philippines

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Leaders of Caritas Philippines have called upon President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines to declare a “climate emergency” in the country.

