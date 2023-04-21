Catholic World News

Pope praises Papal Foundation, warns against division

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on April 21 with American members of the Papal Foundation, Pope Francis thanked them for their support of the Holy See, while warning against “the influence of ideologies and movements” that cause harmful divisions within the Church.



The Pope remarked that the financial support provided by American donors is especially important at a time when “the immense harm resulting from the failure to protect the most vulnerable from various forms of abuse, financial scandals caused by a lack of oversight and transparency also damage the good name of the Church and can call into question the credibility of the faith itself.”

