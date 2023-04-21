Catholic World News

‘Failure in communication’ led to Anglican service at Lateran Basilica, bishop says

April 21, 2023

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Guerino Di Tora of Rome, the vicar of the Archpriest of the Lateran Basilica, expressed regret for an Anglican service that took place on April 18 at the altar of the basilica, which is the Pope’s cathedral.



“A group of about 50 priests, accompanied by their bishop, all belonging to the Anglican Communion, celebrated on the high altar of the cathedral of Rome in contravention of the canonical norms,” according to the statement from the basilica. “The regrettable episode was caused by a failure in communication.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!