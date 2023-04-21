Catholic World News

The Supreme Court fight over an abortion pill: What’s next?

April 21, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: More than five million mothers have used mifepristone to kill their unborn children since the Food and Drug Administration approved the abortion pill over two decades ago.



“Over the years, the FDA has loosened restrictions on the drug’s use, extending from seven to 10 weeks of pregnancy when it can be used, reducing the dosage needed to safely end a pregnancy, eliminating the requirement to visit a doctor in person to get it and allowing pills to be obtained by mail,” the Associated Press noted.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

