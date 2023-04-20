Catholic World News

Washington state legislatures split on confessional seal

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The lower house of the Washington state legislature has approved a bill that would require clergy to report evidence of child abuse, regardless of the confessional seal.



The upper chamber of the legislature has passed a similar measure, but left intact the clergy-penitent privilege. The two houses will now negotiate a compromise bill.



Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane said on April 19: “I want to assure you that your shepherds, bishop and priests, are committed to keeping the seal of confession – even to the point of going to jail.”

