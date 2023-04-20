Catholic World News

Vatican revives apprenticeships at St. Peter’s basilica

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 19, the Vatican launched a training program for craftsmen at St. Peter’s basilica, reviving an ancient tradition of matching young apprentices with skilled workers.



An inaugural class of 20 students in the program will work with carpenters, stonemasons, and other specialists carrying for the basilica.

