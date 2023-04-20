Catholic World News

Environmental, social problems are linked, Pope says

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on April 20 with a group of interfaith leaders from Manchester, England, Pope Francis remarked that their “united witness is particularly eloquent, since the history of your city is closely linked to the industrial revolution, with its legacy of immense technical and economic progress, together with an admittedly negative impact on the human and natural environment.”



Today, the Pope continued, it is important “to We need, in a word, to acknowledge that the environmental and social crisis of our time are not two separate crises but one.”

