Catholic World News

Suffering can be an encounter with God, Pope tells Biblical Commission

April 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In an April 20 address to members of the Pontifical Biblical Commission, who are in Rome for their plenary meeting, Pope Francis spoke about the treatment of suffering in the Scriptures, which is neither “banal and utopian” nor “fatalistic.”



The Bible, the Pope said, offers an understanding of suffering as “an opportunity for growth and discernment of what really matters in life, to the point of an encounter with God.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!