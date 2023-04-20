Catholic World News

Animosity among Church members is ‘like a time bomb,’ vicar general in South Sudan warns

April 20, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 11.5 million (map) is 61% Christian (38% Catholic), 32% ethnic religionist, and 7% Muslim. The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013 and officially ended in 2020.

