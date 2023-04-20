Catholic World News

Pope to award Italian president the Paul VI Prize

April 20, 2023

» Continue to this story on ANSA

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will confer the Paul VI International Award on Sergio Mattarella, Italy’s president since 2015, the Vatican announced on April 19.



The award honors those whose “study and works have contributed to the growth of the religious sense of the world,” and particularly Christian humanism, said Don Angelo Maffeis, president of the Paul VI Institute. Mattarella’s reception of the award will “emphasize how political action and service to the common good in the exercise of various institutional functions may be one of the most significant areas in which this can take place.”



Pope Francis and the 81-year-old president have had a markedly cordial relationship.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!