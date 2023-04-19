Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Missionaries of Charity killed in Yemen

April 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During his Wednesday public audience on April 19, Pope Francis paid tribute to the Missionaries of Charity who have served in Yemen—“a land that has been wounded for many years by a terrible, forgotten war”—despite the threats.



Three members of the community were “killed by a fanatic” in July 1998, the Pope recalled, and another four were killed while doing charitable work in March 2016. Yet “even today they are still present in Yemen, where they offer assistance to the sick elderly and people with disabilities.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!