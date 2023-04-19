Catholic World News

Papal gift for King Charles’ coronation: fragments of True Cross

April 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has given two fragments of the True Cross to King Charles, as a gift for his coronation.



The two fragments have been embedded in the Cross of Wales, which will be used in the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

