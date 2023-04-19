Catholic World News

Feature film on life of Jimmy Lai, Hong Kong’s Catholic rights activist

April 19, 2023

» Continue to this story on The Hong Konger

CWN Editor's Note: A new feature film, The Hong Konger, tells the story of Jimmy Lai, the Catholic convert and newspaper magnate who is now imprisoned for his defense of democracy in Hong Kong.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!