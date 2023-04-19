Catholic World News

Priest smashes idols in Togo

April 19, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “When my brother Fr. Peter Ryan, SJ, visited me at the mission parish in Togo, West Africa, he wasn’t expecting to be smashing idols with a sledgehammer and burning the remains,” writes Father William Ryan, a priest of the Archdiocese of Washington who ministers in Togo.



“Tumultuous shouts of joy from our faithful” accompanied the destruction of the idols.



Togo, a West African nation of 8.5 million (map), is 48% Christian (30% Catholic) and 19% Muslim, with 33% adhering to ethnic religions.

