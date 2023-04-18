Catholic World News

Father Zollner explains resignation from papal commission on abuse

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Father Hans Zollner, the Vatican’s top expert on sexual abuse, has explained his surprise resignation from the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.



Father Zollner told reporters that his expression of dissatisfaction with the commission’s work was not intended as a criticism of any individual. He pointed out, however, that “several members have left the Pontifical Commission before me and there has been no shortage of criticisms recently expressed publicly by past members, some quite strong.”



Father Zollner revealed that he had been “quite critical” of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, which has been charged with disciplinary handling of abuse cases, and that he had sought unsuccessfully to have the commission brought under the supervision of a different Vatican office.

