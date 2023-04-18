Catholic World News
Dutch euthanasia law extended to primary-school children
April 18, 2023
CWN Editor's Note: The permissive euthanasia law in the Netherlands will be extended to allow children in primary schools to select assisted suicide, Health Minister Ernst Kuipers has announced.
Children above the age of 5 will be allowed to arrange lethal injections if suicide is deemed “the only viable option to end the child’s hopeless and unbearable suffering.”
The only viable option?
