Police relax bail conditions stopping Catholic woman from praying in public
April 18, 2023
» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald
CWN Editor's Note: Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, arrested for praying silently outside a British abortion clinic, was banned from praying anywhere in public as a condition for her bail. Following a legal challenge, police dropped the condition.
“By imposing such arduous and far-reaching restrictions as my bail conditions, police officers ensured that the process became my punishment, even before I have been tried,” said Vaughan-Spruce.
