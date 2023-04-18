Catholic World News

Police relax bail conditions stopping Catholic woman from praying in public

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, arrested for praying silently outside a British abortion clinic, was banned from praying anywhere in public as a condition for her bail. Following a legal challenge, police dropped the condition.



“By imposing such arduous and far-reaching restrictions as my bail conditions, police officers ensured that the process became my punishment, even before I have been tried,” said Vaughan-Spruce.

