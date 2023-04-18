Catholic World News

Oceania synod document notes ‘tensions’ between wealthier, poorer countries

April 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania has published its document for the continental stage of the synod on synodality.



Participants from Australia and New Zealand were quoted as calling for changes in Church teaching, while Eastern Catholics and participants from Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands called for fidelity to Church teaching.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!