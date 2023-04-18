Catholic World News

Catholic Patriarchs discuss impending ‘total collapse’ of Lebanon

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The heads of the Maronite Catholic Church and the Syriac Catholic Church “discussed the current situation and overlapping crises in Lebanon and their effects on the Lebanese people in general and Christians in particular,” according to the report, as well as “the issue of the [Lebanese] presidential vacuum in more depth and the need to quickly elect a president for the republic to save the country from total collapse.”

