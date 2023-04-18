Catholic World News

$929M in donations received to restore Notre-Dame de Paris

April 18, 2023

» Continue to this story on Our Sunday Visitor

CWN Editor's Note: The Paris cathedral, engulfed in flames in 2019, is scheduled to reopen on December 8, 2024, with its spire reinstalled by the end of 2023.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!