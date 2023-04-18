Catholic World News

US bishops’ pro-life chairman weighs in on court ruling on chemical abortion drug

April 18, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: “We hope that the final ruling [on the abortion drug mifepristone] will result in removal of chemical abortion from the market altogether,” said Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington.



“Abortion is never the right choice for a difficult or unexpected pregnancy, as it always ends one life and risks another,” he continued. “We pray ardently that our nation will authentically support and accompany women, so that ending the lives of their children alone in their own homes will be unthinkable.”

