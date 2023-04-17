Catholic World News

Pope ends voting for Eastern Catholic patriarchs over 80

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has barred retired prelates over the age of 80 from voting in the synods of the Eastern Catholic churches.



With a new motu proprio entitled Iam Pridem, has amended the canon law of the Eastern churches. The code for these churches will now reflect the practice of the Roman Church, in which prelates over the age of 80 do not participate in policy votes.



The change is particularly important for the Eastern churches, in which the synods select bishops, set policies, and elect patriarchs. The rule does not apply to bishops or patriarchs who remain in office beyond their 80th birthdays. (Maronite Catholic Patriarch Bechara Rai and Major Archbishop Lucian Muresan of the Romanian Catholic Church are both over 80.)



Pope Francis said that he was making the change in the Eastern canon law at the request of leaders of those churches, who had questioned the prominent role that retired prelates played in their decision-making processes.

