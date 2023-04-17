Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich places curbs on Eucharistic pilgrimage in Chicago

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: A national Eucharistic pilgrimage will face some restrictions in passing through Chicago, The Pillar reports.



Cardinal Blase Cupich reportedly will allow the pilgrimage through his archdiocese only if the Blessed Sacrament is not exposed. Cardinal Cupich has said in the past that Eucharistic adoration can sometimes cause “narrowness, and even distorted perceptions of the Sacrament,” when it is not connected with the Mass.



The pilgrimage is part of the US bishops’ campaign to promote reverence for the Eucharist.

