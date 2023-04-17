Catholic World News

Croatian cardinal resigns at 74

April 17, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “impaired health”, Cardinal Josip Bozanic of Zagreb (Croatia) resigned on April 15 at the age of 74.



Pope St. John Paul II appointed the prelate to his position in 1997 and created him a cardinal in 2003.



Cardinal Bozanic was succeeded by Archbishop Drazen Kutlesa, whom Pope Francis appointed as coadjutor earlier this year.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!