Pope pays tribute to martyr, calls for prayers for Myanmar

April 17, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 15, Pope Francis received pilgrims from the Diocese of Crema, the northern Italian diocese that was the home of Blessed Alfredo Cremonesi, PIME (1902-1953). The missionary priest was martyred in Myanmar.

