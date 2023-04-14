Catholic World News

Iraqi Kurdish leader meets with Pope

April 14, 2023

On April 13, Pope Francis received Nechirvan Barzani, the president of Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan Region.

“I’m honored to meet Pope Francis today & delighted to see His Holiness in good health,” Barzani tweeted. “@Pontifex stressed the importance of preserving peace & fraternity among Iraq’s communities. I reiterated my commitment to continue promoting peace & coexistence in Kurdistan, Iraq & beyond.”

