Miami archbishop criticizes immigration bill for ‘criminalizing empathy’

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Thomas Wenski warned that a state immigration bill would “criminalize ‘empathy’ by expanding the definition of ‘human smuggling.’”



“Anyone offering a ride to an undocumented migrant from church, school or workplace could be charged with a third degree felony,” he said. “Requiring hospitals to collect data on patients’ immigration status would discourage migrants from seeking timely medical care and would end up overburdening hospital emergency rooms.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

