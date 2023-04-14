Catholic World News

Catholic leaders in Bangladesh ask for easier missionary visas

April 14, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Under current regulations, prospective missionaries to Bangladesh must provide the government with information about personal bank accounts—but members of religious orders typically do not have personal accounts.



The South Asian nation of 166 million (map)—the world’s 8th most populous—is 89% Muslim and 9% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey there in 2017.

