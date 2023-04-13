Catholic World News

Religious hospitals should care for those left behind, Pope says

April 13, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis spoke on the danger of “health poverty” in an April 13 address to members of the Religious Association of Social and Health Institutes (ARIS).



The Pope explained that he was speaking about “the increasing tendency of hospitals to discharge patients after a short time, favoring the treatment of the more acute phases of the illness over that of chronic pathologies.” As a result, he said, people with limited means often lack adequate care for their health problems.



Given this situation—which is compounded by the attitudes of a “throwaway culture,” the Pope said: “Religious hospitals have above all the mission to care for those who are discarded by the health economy.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!