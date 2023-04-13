Catholic World News
‘The truth that has been given to us’: Norway’s Bishop Varden on speaking about sexuality
April 13, 2023
» Continue to this story on CNA
CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Erik Varden, OCSO, of Trondheim (Norway) discussed the Nordic bishops’ recent pastoral letter criticizing gender ideology.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!