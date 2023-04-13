Catholic World News

+Bishop Jacques Gaillot, 87

April 13, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Jacques Gaillot, whom Pope St. John Paul II removed from office in 1995 because of his dissent from Catholic teaching, has died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.



Bishop Gaillot was ordained to the priesthood in 1961 and appointed bishop of Evreux (France) in 1982. In removing Gaillot from that office, St. John Paul named him titular bishop of Parthenia, a long-dormant African diocese.

