Pope again amends administration of Vatican court system

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Explaining that “needs have emerged over the last few years,” Pope Francis has issued a motu proprio revising the administration of the court system for Vatican City.



The new regulations—the third set of amendments that Pope Francis has made since March 2020, when he promulgated a new law governing the courts.



Among these changes, the Pope has allowed for magistrates to take other positions, in an effort to relieve the pressure of the larger case load in Vatican courts.

