Arizona court ruling upholds confessional seal

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Arizona has upheld a claim by two Mormon bishops that they should not be required to answer questions about confidential conversations with members of their faith, in a case that bears directly on government recognition of the confessional seal.



The case involved a lawsuit charging that Mormon leaders had been negligent because they did not report complaints of sexual abuse of children. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints countered that the complaints had been heard in a confessional setting.

