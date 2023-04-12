Catholic World News

Justice Department asks no jail time for church vandal

April 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Fox News

CWN Editor's Note: The Department of Justice has recommended no prison sentence for Maeve Nota, who faces a variety of criminal charges for vandalizing a Catholic church in Bellevue, Washington.



Nota, a transgender activist, destroyed a statue, assaulted a parishioner, and sprayed obscene graffiti around the church, causing damage that was estimated at $10,000.



However the Biden administration is offering a plea agreement that would call for probation, with no prison sentence. That offer contrasts with the same department’s bid to punish Mark Houck, a pro-life activist, with an 11-year prison term for pushing a pro-abortion activist in a confrontation outside an abortion clinic.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!