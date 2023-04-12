Catholic World News

In 2023, 63 communities of the Moscow Patriarchate have joined the OCU

April 12, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Until relatively recently, Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful were divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church. In 2018, the latter two bodies united to form the Orthodox Church of Ukraine (OCU).

