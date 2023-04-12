Catholic World News

Researcher documents the periti of Vatican II

April 12, 2023

» Continue to this story on Pillar

CWN Editor's Note: The Pillar has interviewed Sharon Kabel, a librarian and researcher who is cataloging the periti (experts) at the Second Vatican Council.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!