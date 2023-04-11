Catholic World News

Milan archbishop responds to drop in seminary candidates

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Mario Delpini of Milan has announced a new approach to the training of candidates for the priesthood, in response to a dramatic fall in the number of seminarians in Europe’s largest archdiocese.



The number of candidates for the priesthood in Milan has been cut nearly in half—from 150 to 78—in the past ten years. The number of young men admitted to the seminary has dropped even more sharply, from 24 to 6 in the past five years.

