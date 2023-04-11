Catholic World News

Pope reflects on demons, exorcisms, in new interview

April 11, 2023

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis said that the devil always sows discord and division, in an interview published as part of a new Italian book on exorcism.



The Pontiff reveals that he has never performed an exorcism himself, but relied on an exorcist that he appointed while he was Archbishop of Buenos Aires.



He also says that “there are some very dangerous demons, and I am talking about ‘polite demons’”—of the sort Jesus warns against.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!