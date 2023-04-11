Catholic World News

Catholic Relief Services ‘devastated’ after 2 staff shot and killed in Ethiopia

April 11, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Two staff members of Catholic Relief Services, the US bishops’ humanitarian agency, were killed in Ethiopia’s Amhara region (map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

