Cardinal Müller raps German bishops’ support for Synodal Path

April 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, has lashed out at German bishops for an “inexcusable abuse of episcopal authority,” and said that the Vatican should intervene to condemn proposals to bless same-sex unions, in two new interviews.



“Faithful Catholics will; not allow themselves to be defamed as opponents of ‘reform,’” Cardinal Müller told Kath.net. He said that the proposals of the Synodal Path “rob faithful Catholics of the ‘truth of the Gospel,’ only to replace it with the cheap lentil mash of a sex-fixated ideology, the true center of gravity of the German “Synodal Way”, a kind of nihilistic materialism that is a mockery of God who created man in His image and likeness as male and female.”



In a separate interview with La Nuova Bussola Quotidiana the cardinal rejected the claim that the Synodal Path is the German bishops’ response to the sex-abuse scandal. He said: “The truth is that in Germany there has been a great instrumentalisation of these sad events committed by some priests in order to introduce an agenda that existed before and that has nothing to do with this tragedy.”

