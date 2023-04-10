Catholic World News

Chinese Catholics celebrate Easter Triduum after three-year lockdown

April 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: Catholics in China were able to celebrate the Easter Triduum in their churches this year, after three years when the Easter ceremonies were foribidden because of the Covid lockdown.

