Catholic World News

Cardinal Burke encourages German priests to keep the faith

April 10, 2023

» Continue to this story on Cardinal Burke

CWN Editor's Note: In an open letter to “the faithful priests of the Church in Germany,” dated Palm Sunday, Cardinal Raymond Burke wrote:

At times such as these, when even those who are Bishops betray the Apostolic Tradition, faithful Bishops, priests, consecrated persons, and lay faithful will necessarily suffer greatly precisely because of their fidelity.

The American cardinal encouraged German priests to adhere to the truths of the faith, promising them his prayerful support. He said: “The faithful have never needed more than today priests who announce to them the truth, who bring them Christ, above all, in the Sacraments, and who guide and govern them in the way of Christ.” The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!