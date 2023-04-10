Catholic World News

Pope at Regina Caeli: May we be joyful proclaimers of the Gospel

April 10, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: As is customary, Pope Francis delivered a Regina Caeli address on Easter Monday to pilgrims gathered in St. Peter’s Square.



“Every time we announce it [the good news], not by propaganda or proselytizing, but with respect and love, as the most beautiful gift to share, as the secret of joy, then Jesus dwells in us even more,” the Pope said. “Let us ask Our Lady to help us be joyful proclaimers of the Gospel.”

