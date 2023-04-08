Catholic World News

The Easter Vigil in Jerusalem: Homily of the Latin Patriarch

April 08, 2023

» Continue to this story on Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem

CWN Editor's Note: The Christian Media Center has posted a video of the Easter Vigil Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem.

