Pope answers questions from young adults in Disney documentary

April 06, 2023

CWN Editor's Note: On April 5, Disney+ released “The Pope: Answers,” a conversation filmed with 10 young adults in June 2022.



Stating that the Church’s “catechesis on sex is still in diapers,” the Pope fielded questions on Tinder, pornography, sexual abuse, abortion, and homosexuality.



“A woman who aborts cannot be left alone,” he said. “She must be accompanied.” Stating that at one month from conception a human embryo is not “a bunch of cells that got together, but a systemized human life,” the Pope added that “it is one thing to accompany someone who did something, and another is to justify the action,” he said.



“I don’t have the right to cast anyone out from the Church,” the Pope said in response to a question about the LGBT community from a self-described non-binary person. “My job is to receive, always.”

